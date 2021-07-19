Nintendo says it has "no plans" to launch a new Switch model beyond the screen update that will be released later this year.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on October 8 as part of the latest major upgrade in this new generation of consoles.

It had previously been claimed that the Switch upgrade would feature an improvement to the central processor unit (CPU) and 4K output but the new model doesn't include the features.

This led to speculation that a further upgrade was in the pipeline but Nintendo have moved to deny the reports.

The Japanese developer confirmed on Twitter that it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time".

Industry experts had previously expressed their surprise that Nintendo hadn't announced larger upgrades for the updated console.

Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy, said: "It's a great upgrade for handheld gamers, but the general expectation was for the new device to be significantly more powerful."

However, Piers Harding-Rolls - head of games research at Ampere Analysis - believes that gamers will still be the console regardless of the power updates.

He said: "I expect a good chunk of existing flagship owners to upgrade to the OLED version even without the additional graphical power."