EA have confirmed that fans will be given an update on 'Skate 4' today (19.07.21).

The developers will not show any content from the game at the EA Live presentation later this week but have now promised gamers "a little something" to get excited about.

The studio making 'Skate 4' was only formed in January and EA are keen to stress that it will take time to get the new game right.

The developer wrote on Twitter: "What have we been up to? Well, we formed a studio back in January, got a bunch of super talented people to join the family, and we’ve been working hard on the new game.

"Now, we know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday. It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s gonna take some time. Our number one goal is not to blow it. For you, for us… for Skate. However, we are stoked to share a little something with you all tomorrow."

The previous three EA 'Skate' titles have been met with critical acclaim but it is not clear when the new edition will be released.