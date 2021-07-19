Matt Damon's teenage daughter "refuses" to watch his movies - in case they're "good".

The 50-year-old actor - who has Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with wife Luciana Barroso and is stepfather to 22-year-old Alexia - admitted the youngster keeps him grounded because she's always making jokes about his career.

Asked on 'CBS Sunday Morning' if fans still associate him with his breakout movie 'Good Will Hunting', he said: "Sure, yeah—fewer and fewer.

"You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15 year old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."

Speaking about his 2017 flop movie 'The Great Wall', he laughed as he added: "She just likes to give me s***.

"My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, 'The Wall'?' I said, 'It was called 'The Great Wall'.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'

"She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

But the 'Stillwater' star insisted his daughters are proud of his career and very supportive.

He said: "I like that they know that they love my job. They know it's time-consuming and that it's a lot of work and that it fills me up."

And Matt admitted being a parent has made acting easier because he's been so much more emotional since having children and he "gets choked up easier".

He said: "Ever since I had kids, my job has become a lot easier, because I don't have to try. I don't have to reach for any emotions, whether it's joy or whether it's pain, because it's all just nearby because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids."