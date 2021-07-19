Megan Thee Stallion is the first rapper to cover Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

The 'Hit Girl Summer' actress admitted it "feels amazing" to have landed one of three coveted covers for 2021 alongside tennis champion Naomi Osaka and actress Leyna Bloom, who is the publication's first transgender cover star.

Megan told People magazine: ""When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, 'Wha—? Me?' And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special. It feels amazing!"

The 26-year-old star admitted she spent "months" training for her accompanying photoshoot and she hailed the day as "one of the best experiences" of her life.

She said: "I had been training for months and I was super prepared. I got into the shoot right away. [Photographer] James [Macari] said he usually doesn't get into the water until the fourth or fifth set-up, but we were both in the ocean from the start. The day was perfect and I had a blast."

Megan was particularly proud to follow in the footsteps of Tyra Banks - who was the first Black model to land a solo cover in 1997 before fronting the magazine again in 2019 - and 2007 cover star Beyonce.

She said: "My earliest memory of a SI Swimsuit cover was Tyra. I remember thinking, 'Wow, this girl looks like me!' Here is this stunning Black woman owning her curves and it made a big impact. It made me think, maybe I can be on the cover of SI Swim one day. And guess what — I am!

"I was so surprised when [Beyonce] did the cover, because I had only ever seen models before. I think she was the first musician to ever be on the cover."

The 'WAP' singer praised the magazine for embracing diversity and looking outside traditional standards of beauty.

She said: "I think they are on the forefront when it comes to diversity and inclusion because they do not fear change, they lean into it.

"They see the world and have it reflect on the cover and pages inside. That is why they have been so successful."