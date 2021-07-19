Princess Anne is "sad" not to be going to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 70-year-old royal - who is President of the British Olympic Association - has sent a message of support to Team GB ahead of the delayed 2020 event opening on Friday (23.07.21) and pledged to be among those "proudly supporting" the competitors from home.

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace, Anne said: As your President, I would like to wish you every success for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although I am sad not to be there in person, I and the whole nation will be cheering for you and proudly supporting you from home."

Anne competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the equestrian three-day event and she recalled the emotions she felt ahead of her own appearance as part of her video message.

She said: "I do remember from my own Olympic journey the anticipation and excitement of stepping onto the Olympic stage. But also the single-minded focus on what you need to do. I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, during the most challenging of times, and I hope you will find the Team GB environment a support and an inspiration for you.

"This is your Olympics. It will be different, but not in its importance to you. Savour it, and above all, enjoy it.

"Good luck, and I look forward to celebrating your achievements with you in the autumn."

Anne has been President of the British Olympic Association and Team GB since 1983, while her mother, Queen Elizabeth, is patron of the Association.

The Princess Royal - who has also also been a Member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988 - was Director of the London Organising Committee, who made the bid to bring the 2012 Games to the city and formally accepted the Olympic flame in Athens to bring it back to the UK for an 8,000-mile relay tour.

At the 2012 games, her daughter, Zara Tindall, won a silver medal as a member of Team GB's Eventing team.