Marvel is set to launch its “first ever show for pre-schoolers” with the new animated series, ‘Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends’.

The comic book giant has announced the launch of a brand-new series which will be available to view on Disney Plus from July 21, and will be the first series from Marvel to be geared towards very young children and their families.

‘Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ will be made up of 10 animated short episodes which will centre on Spidey, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales.

The trio will discover what it takes to become a truly amazing superhero – being a friend and working together as a team – working side-by-side to help people and protect the city from Super Villains.

Each story is filled with exciting and relatable themes and experiences for pre-schoolers such as teamwork and friendship, co-operation, problem solving and using your abilities to help others.

In support of the series, Marvel is also gearing up to release dedicated ‘Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ merchandise, including action figures, apparel and toy sets.

Young children will be able to explore the Spiderverse with products from the likes of LEGO, Hasbro, Jazwares, Rubie's, KidDesigns, and many more, at all major retailers from August 2021.

An exclusive selection of Marvel's ‘Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ products are currently available from Smyths Toys.

‘Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ is executive produced by Alan Fine, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski.

The latest series to come from the Spiderverse comes ahead of the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which is set to hit cinemas in December 2021.