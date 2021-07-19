Alex Pettyfer has become a father for the first time.

The 30-year-old actor and his wife Toni Garrn have become first-time parents after the 28-year-old German supermodel gave birth to daughter Luca Malaika last week.

In a post on Instagram on Monday (19.07.21), Toni wrote: "The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever.”

The couple – who tied the knot in October – announced they were expecting a baby in March during a photoshoot for Vogue Germany.

In a video for the publication in which she shows off her baby bump, Toni revealed: "I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever. What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!' I was very, very, very excited."

Toni also said the "best part" about being pregnant is "waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant”.

She added: "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me.

“I think my whole life already changed. But it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much. My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be.

“I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it's gonna be, the way it's gonna smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby."

The German model also shared the video on Instagram, where she said she had kept her baby news a secret for six months.

She wrote: “I’ve been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly. FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all Let the journey beginn @voguegermany (sic)”

And on his own Instagram, the ‘Magic Mike’ star penned: “DADDY (sic)”