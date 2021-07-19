Halle Berry has found her “person” in her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The 54-year-old actress confirmed her romance with Van on social media last year before the couple made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in April, and has now said her partner is a “really good boyfriend”.

In a video on Instagram promoting a new cocktail collaboration, she said: As you might know, I have a boyfriend, finally - I have a really good boyfriend, I have my person. When you find your person, you like to try to find things you can enjoy together.”

The sweet comments come after Halle shared a snap of the pair kissing in May and said she will "never stop fighting for love".

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "We do this thing called whatever the f*** we want! (sic)"

The comments flooded with support messages, and when one wrote "love wins", the ‘Catwoman’ star responded alongside a red heart emoji: "I truly believe that. I'll never stop fighting for love."

And when another fan wrote, "You give me hope. We are the same age.. twice divorced.. I'm disenchanted with dating and then I see you two," Halle was quick to encourage her.

She wrote: "Never give up on love ... Keep your heart open it will find you!"

Meanwhile, Van previously credited Halle with improving “every aspect” of his life, as he referred to their love as “inspirational”.

He said: "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."