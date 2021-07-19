Kim Kardashian West reunited with Kanye West over the weekend to take their children to a museum.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and her estranged husband were seen putting on a united front on Saturday (17.07.21) as they attended the Asian Art Museum with their four kids – North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

A museum source revealed the former couple and their children stopped by before opening hours to see the new ‘teamLab: Continuity’ exhibition, which is an immersive digital experience in which "movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants”.

The insider said Kim, Kanye and their little ones were joined by their security guards but did not have any nannies or other help with them.

Speaking to E! News, the source said: "They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye. They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"

The reunion comes five months after Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, earlier this year.

Last month, Kim explained their split was not caused by “one specific thing”, but instead came down to a “general difference of opinions”.

She said: "It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all or not really try. You know, we have four kids, there's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see - or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up, and I lived that myself."

However, the SKIMS founder said she and the ‘Heartless’ hitmaker have "an amazing co-parenting relationship", and she still considers him “family”.

She added: "You know, that was my friend first - first and foremost - for a long time. So, I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."