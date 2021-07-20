Kanye West has “accepted” that Kim Kardashian West “wants a divorce”.

The ‘Heartless’ rapper was reportedly “disappointed” when his estranged wife filed to end their marriage earlier this year after seven years of marriage, but sources have now said he has “come around” to the idea of separating.

Kanye is said to be keen to “keep things amicable” with Kim, and wants to make sure they still “spend time together as a family” for the sake of their four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

An insider told People magazine: "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though.

"He wants the best for his kids. He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

The comments come after it was previously claimed the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the 44-year-old musician still “get along” amid their split.

Another source said: “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.

“Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

It has also been reported the 40-year-old reality star is “happier” now that she’s split from Kanye, as she knows it was the “right decision”.

The source added: "For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."