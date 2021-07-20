Britney Spears’ new attorney has vowed to move "aggressively” to end the star’s conservatorship

The 39-year-old singer is currently trying to get out of the controlling hold she has been placed under since 2008 and her newly appointed attorney Mathew Rosengart said he would be taking “aggressive” steps to make sure his client’s conservatorship is brought to an end.

Britney specifically wants to make sure her father, Jamie Spears who formerly controlled all aspects of her conservatorship, but currently only oversees her finances – is removed.

Speaking to reporters, Mathew said: "My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,"

Britney and her legal team were back in court on Monday to continue arguing her case with the proceedings focusing on a money dispute between Britney’s legal personal guardian, Jodi Montgomery, and the singer’s father