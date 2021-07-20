Ryan Reynolds has revealed he made the first move on Blake Lively.

The 'Deadpool' actor - who first met his now wife when they were working together on 2011's 'Green Lantern' - poked fun at the movie itself and opened up on their whirlwind romance, which led to them tying the knot the following year.

Appearing on the 'SmartLess' podcast, he joked: "I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'.

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.

"We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I'll ride with you.

"We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The 44-year-old actor - who has daughters James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 21 months, with Blake - described their romance as something "out of a fairytale".

He added: "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together'. And we did."

Meanwhile, Ryan also explained why he and his wife don't take on big film projects at the same time, as he noted that their kids and family life remain their priority.

He said: "I'm present with my kids and my wife and my marriage is incredibly important to me and that friendship is important to me.

"Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. When Blake is ready to do some stuff, I'll step down and then we go back and forth.

"She'll do a film and I'll be with her on location hanging out with the kids."

He admitted lockdown was "tough" when it came to navigating the lockdown with their young kids.

Discussing their eldest children going to school via Zoom, he revealed: "They had a tough time.

"I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship.

"Blake was so much better at it then I was because I'm also a child."