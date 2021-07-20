Usher is "enjoying" his and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea's "baby boom".

The 'Love in this Club' singer - who has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster and nine-month-old daughter Sovereign with Jenn - is set to welcome his fourth child into the world, his second with his current partner, and Usher gushed that he's so in love with his brood.

He told 'Good Morning America': "I'm definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours.

"This new addition to the family has just been exciting."

The 42-year-old star also quipped that he wishes his offspring were more into his songs.

He laughed: "I do wish that my kids listened to my music more.

"My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn't care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner recently praised his baby girl for bringing happiness into his life during a difficult time.

He said: "It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that."

Usher's sons have been "coping well" with having a little sister and are "excited" about being big brothers.

However, he admitted: "They're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."

But the 'My Boo' hitmaker was excited to have a much younger child because his sons don't think he's cool any more.

He said: "And as they get older, I'm less cool of a dad, so now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of [Sovereign's] eye right now."