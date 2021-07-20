Hailey Bieber has silenced speculation she is pregnant.

The 24-year-old model's husband Justin Bieber, 27, set tongues wagging when he captioned a picture of the couple "mom and dad", and Hailey has since responded to comments suggesting the pair could be expecting their first child together.

She commented on the post: “I think u should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.”

That's not to say starting a family isn't on the cards for the loved-up pair, as Justin previously revealed he would like to have children with the catwalk beauty.

However, he insisted he will let his spouse decide how many children they have.

When asked how many kids he wants, the 'Peaches' hitmaker said last year: "I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body."

This wasn't the first time the 'Sorry' hitmaker had spoken about fatherhood as he previously said he is "looking forward" to the next phase of their relationship.

And the couple - who tied the knot in 2018 - are certainly getting plenty of practice when it comes to making babies as Justin said he and Hailey have sex "all day".

He said: "So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling."

In 2019, an insider explained how the couple were keen to start their own family but wanted to settle down first and make sure Justin is in a "good mental state" before they go down that route.

The source claimed at the time: "Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it's a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn't be surprised if that happened soon."