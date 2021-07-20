Tom Daley's "biggest achievement" is his son.

The 27-year-old diver - who has three-year-old Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted his sporting career has always been the "most important thing" in his life but he is happy he has more than just that in his life.

He said: "My biggest achievement and my greatest thing is raising Robbie, just having him and Lance in my life. There is more to life than my diving.

"But, at the same time, it’s been the most important thing in my life. Every athlete wants to win the gold medal; if they tell you different they’re lying."

Tom's family life means he now no longer defines himself by his sporting accomplishments.

He told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "Before getting married and having a kid, I used to define myself by how well I do in a competition. Not any more. I’m a father, I’m a husband, so many more things than just a diver."

The sportsman's dad Robert died of cancer 10 years ago and Tom admitted he's still upset at how many significant moments in his life his father has missed.

He said: "He was my biggest cheerleader. But he didn’t see me compete at Beijing in 2008 or in London 2012. He didn’t get to take me for a driving lesson or for a first pint.

"There is so much he missed; my wedding, his first grandkid, all of these things.

"There are so many lessons that he taught me that I didn’t even know, at the time, that he had taught me."

Although Tom's current focus is on the Tokyo Olympics, he's also looking ahead to the distant future and wants to be a TV presenter when he retires from diving.

He said: "I’d like to make documentaries exploring things that I feel really passionate about, like LGBT issues.

"I feel like I could host all kinds of stuff but, to be honest, the dream is to take over Clare Balding’s job and present Olympic coverage. Clare has to watch out."