Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has been involved in a car accident.

The 27-year-old actor and fitness model - who bought the vehicle just two weeks ago - has opened up about the incident on social media and admitted he was at fault for the collision but no one was hurt.

He said on his Instagram Story: "It literally hasn't been two weeks since I've had this baby and I just got in a car accident.

"Was it my fault? Yup. Is the other person okay most importantly? Yes, and that's a good thing."

The 'Black Monday' star - who has been in a relationship with Britney since 2016 - explained he was determined to focus on the "positive".

He added: "When situations like this happen guys, always think of it as if it's preventing the bigger bad thing from happening.

"Always think of the positive thing and just enjoy life.

"As long as you're okay and everything and the other person is okay then everything else is fine. You don't need to ruin your day about it."

Although police attended the scene of the accident, it was simply to "fill out a report".

An insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Sam tapped the bumper of the car in front of his Jeep [Rubicon].

“No one was injured, and there was minimal to no damage to either car. The police only came to fill out a report documenting the accident, but Sam is not in any trouble.

“Britney was not with him at the time.”

The incident comes after Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart said he would be taking “aggressive” steps to make sure his client’s conservatorship is brought to an end.

Britney specifically wants to make sure her father, Jamie Spears who formerly controlled all aspects of her conservatorship, but currently only oversees her finances – is removed.

Speaking to reporters, Mathew said: "My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."