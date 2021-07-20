Microsoft has confirmed commercial SKUs of Windows 11 will have Dark Mode by default.

The company has announced a major shift to help those who are "spending so much more time staring at bright screens" due to virtual meetings and more changes brought on by the pandemic.

During the recent Inspire event, the tech giant's Melissa Grant said: "Since we're spending so much more time staring at bright screens, not just for endless email, but also countless meetings plus keeping up with our personal lives, to give your eyes a rest, we're going to ship all of the Windows 11 commercial SKUs in that IT favourite, beautiful dark mode, by default."

Just like people can already choose to turn on Dark Mode, users who prefer Light Mode will be able to similarly access that in the Windows 11 Personalisation Menu.

Dark Mode reduces eye strain from staring at screens, and has become popular with plenty of apps and websites including Twitter, Facebook and more.