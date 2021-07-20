Writing fake online reviews could become illegal under a new plan by the government.

The proposals would mean larger fines can be handed out to companies that trick customers into spending more money than they might want to.

As reported by the BBC, firms offering subscriptions would also have to reveal exactly what customers are signing up for, while there would have to be an option to easily cancel.

Consumer watchdog Which? has called on the plans to be "swiftly implemented".

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added that the government was "giving businesses confidence that they're competing on fair terms, and the public confidence they're getting a good deal".

The proposals would give the regulator Competition and Market Authority (CMA) help to clamp down on manipulating tactics used against people browsing for goods and services.

Consumer and small business minister Paul Scully said: "When consumers part with their hard-earned cash, they've got every right to expect they'll get their money's worth.

"Cowboy builders aren't welcome in 21st century Britain."