Lara Stone has got married.

The 37-year-old model tied the knot with David Grievson - who she met on dating app Tinder in 2018 - in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Lara shared some photos on Instagram of the couple at Hungerford Town Hall in Berkshire, where their wedding apparently took place, and also enjoying their first dance.

She captioned the post: “Got to marry my love this weekend”.

The Dutch beauty wore a v-necked lacy white gown with flowing sleeves and a slit in the leg, while her new husband kept things casual in an open-necked shirt and no tie.

Lara - who got engaged in February 2020 - was previously married to David Walliams and she has admitted in the past that going through their divorce in 2015 was "awful", but she's proud of the way she and the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge work together to raise their son Alfred, eight.

She said: "Sometimes really different people work together - but maybe not for ever. It's awful getting divorced. The first time I left Alfred with David, he was really clingy. It's now five years and luckily our son was really young. He didn't really notice anything. It's only now that he knows that we used to be married. He's the happiest kid - really happy to be home with me and really happy to be home with his dad, so what more could you ask for?

"It's been OK. We always both had Alfred's best interests at heart. It's quite complicated custody because it's almost 50/50."

Lara also revealed she found the fame that came from being in a relationship with David quite terrifying.

Speaking of the early days of their relationship, she said: "I'd been at his house and was walking back to the Tube and this car was driving next to me and they were taking pictures the whole time. It was just so bewildering and terrifying."