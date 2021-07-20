Usher's baby daughter's first word was "Dada".

The 42-year-old singer - who has 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster and nine-month-old Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea - hailed his little girl as the "joy" he receives every morning and he thinks it's "cool" that the tot is slowly learning some significant sounds.

He said: "Sovereign Beau is almost one. She's nine months, yeah.

"Her first word was 'Dada.' That's the coolest... and the coolest thing happened on Mother's Day, she said 'Mama.'

"She's the joy that I get to receive every morning that I wake up."

Jenn is pregnant with the couple's second child but while he awaits the birth of the baby, Usher is enjoying "the little girl that I have and the knucklehead boys that I have."

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker and his partner revealed they were expecting another baby at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, not long after he'd played coy when asked in an interview about expanding their family.

However, Usher insisted he was just trying to be "protective and sensitive" of his family as they don't choose to lead a public life.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The privacy that I hope that my family can have is one that I try my hardest to savour as much as I possibly can.

"They didn't give up their anonymity, so I try my hardest to be as protective and sensitive.

"That's a moment we were waiting to reveal. It wasn't that I was keeping anything from you guys, because eventually you would find out. The baby has to come out."

Usher kicked off his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Friday (16.07.21) and he admitted he was "overwhelmed" to return to the stage, surrounded by his family, after such a long absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I was really overwhelmed. One, looking out in the audience to see my fans, but to have my actual family here with me, my mother was in the house, my children were there, my agents were there, managers, old and new, accountants, lawyers, all of the people who have been a part of this incredible process of transition were there... and I'm like, 'Man, we made it and we're back open.'

"I think this pandemic gave us an opportunity to really value the things and people around us, to see each other, and in that moment, that's what I felt.

"I felt the celebration and I was the soundtrack for that celebration."