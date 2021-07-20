FIFA 22 gameplay will be revealed for the first time today (20.07.21).

EA Sports announced the latest installment of their annual football title earlier this month and has already given away details as to what players can expect from the new game - but players will be able to see footage from the title for the first time.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe will once again feature on the front cover and the developers have promised that new HyperMotion technology will capture the movements of footballers better than ever before.

EA Sports GM Nick Wlodyka said: "FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way.

"Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game."

Legends of the beautiful game will be celebrated in Ultimate Team's new FUT Heroes feature while Career Mode is set for a major overhaul with players given the chance to create their own club.

An official statement from EA read: "Live out your football dreams in FIFA 22 Career Mode as you create a club and lead them from relegation candidates to global giants, and enjoy an overhauled Player Career experience that gives you more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game."