Ubisoft has announced 'Tom Clancy's XDefiant'.

The first-person shooter game will bring together various franchises from the 'Tom Clancy' universe in a single game

The multiplayer title puts two teams of six against each other in what has been described by the developers as "a high-octane gameplay experience combining fluid and visceral combat with unprecedented freedom and personalisation".

'XDefiant' features characters from Clancy franchises such as the Wolves ('Ghost Recon'), the Echelon ('Splinter Cell') and the Outcasts and Cleaners ('The Division').

Ubisoft have confirmed that it plans to support the game after it is launched by adding more characters and factions.

The developers have emphasised that the game is a "shooter first" but players are able to use abilities and gadgets to give their character an edge over their opponents.

Players are able to "choose their faction, traits, abilities, and ultras, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout."

Ubisoft's Mark Rubin said: "We want this game to last for years."

The official announcement reads: "XDefiant will immerse players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe at iconic locations in the throes of technicolour chaos."

The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC but a release date is yet to be confirmed.