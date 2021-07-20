Selena Gomez sent Britney Spears a care package.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who is battling to be released from the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 - was thrilled to receive a gift from the 28-year-old star containing a tie-dye bikini and her three "favourite make-up products", Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Mesmerize, Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, and Illuminating Primer, all from Selena's own Rare Beauty range.

Britney shared a photo of the parcel on her Instagram account and wrote: "Ok guys ... great news !!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez !!!!

"Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good !!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers !!!!!!(sic)"

Selena was "so happy" that her gift was appreciated.

She commented on the post: "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it- love you so much.(sic)"

Selena previously admitted Britney had inspired one of her favourite tour costumes and she still wears the crystal-embellished bodysuit on occasion.

Discussing the outfit, which she wore to open her 2016 'Revival' gigs, she said: "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it from 'Toxic'.

"I wanted to find a moment where that could kind of have its place. Still have the outfit! Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes.

"It's so hard to tour, and when you're a female, because you have all of this pressure to add multiple looks throughout the show. You want it to pop but you have to make it comfortable for yourself and realistic to dance in or to perform in."