A new Fortnite update has been released and provides more new perks for players.

Epic Games have unveiled update 17.20 which adds preferred loadout slots, a Bugha skin and a limited-time mode.

The preferred item slots allow players to organise their inventories before finding items rather than having to do it in the midst of combat.

For example, players could slot a healing tool into the fifth slot of their inventory and keep a preferred weapon in slot one.

Bugha, who triumphed in the 'Fortnite' World Cup in 2019, has also been added to the game with their likeness turned into a skin as part of 'Fortnite's' icon series.

A description of the skin reads: "As well as the default style, the Bugha outfit comes with the electrified Bugha elite style and the world champion Bugha style: his bestowed victory attire after winning the World Cup Solo Finals."

Another change introduced in the update is that some skins can be customised using wraps. The alteration used to only apply to weapons and vehicles but can now be used on select skins and pickaxes.

The update comes after NBA great LeBron James was added to the game via a skin.

Three variants to LeBron's skin have been unveiled - a casual look where he wears a taco shirt and cargo shorts, a classy 'king' look that is completed by a floating crown.

It also features a Tune Squad basketball outfit to coincide with the release of his new movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Insiders have suggested that a collaboration between LeBron and Fortnite has been planned for a while but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron is the first NBA star to get his own Fortnite skin although football stars Neymar, Harry Kane and Marco Reus have been added to the platformer.