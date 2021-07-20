Lala Kent has blasted Demi Lovato for saying they are "California sober".

The 'Confident' singer explained in March that, three years on from a near-fatal overdose of heroin and fentanyl, they still drink alcohol and smoke marijuana and the 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who has been sober since 2018 - insisted the terminology is "super offensive".

Speaking to David Yontef on his 'Behind the Velvet Rope' podcast, she said: "I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive.

“There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

The 30-year-old star explained many who struggle with addiction don't have the option of drinking and using drugs in moderation.

She added: “So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive."

And Lala doesn't think "California sober" is an option for those in recovery.

She said: “I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober."

Demi - who identifies as non-binary - previously insisted their method of moderation wouldn't suit everyone.

Speaking in March, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker said: "I think that the term that I best identify with is 'California sober.'

"I really don't feel comfortable explaining the perimeters of my recovery with people because I don't want anyone to look at my perimeters of safety and think that's what works for them because it might not.

"I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't like a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody. I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too."