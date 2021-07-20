Megan Fox signed up for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' to "meet" Machine Gun Kelly.

The 35-year-old actress found love on the set of the film with the rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - and she claimed she felt driven to be in the movie because "the universe" told her it would be "rewarding" for her in some way.

She said: “It was definitely a vehicle—I’ll be honest—for me to meet Colson.

“I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

The brunette beauty - who has three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green - felt a "soulmate connection" as soon as she met MGK but she was convinced a romance between them wouldn't work.

She told Who What Where magazine: “When I met [Colson], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here.

"[But] there was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’”

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress even made a list of the pros and cons of dating the 31-year-old rapper but ultimately her heart won out over her head.

Megan is guided by instinct when it comes to her career and the 'Till Death' star embraces the roles she think will have a lasting impact on her as a person.

She said: "Sometimes, you can just tell something about [an acting role]. Like, this is going to change me as a person. That’s what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing.

“I was never playing chess. It has always been a game of intuition as to whether something resonated with me or not.”