Olivia Newton-John is "feeling good" amid her ongoing cancer battle.

The 'Grease' star credits her husband John Easterling, the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, with helping her overcome the pain associated with her health crisis.

In an interview with America's Closer Weekly magazine, Olivia said: "My husband makes me tinctures that help immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety.

"I'd like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good."

Olivia revealed that she takes "a lot of herbs" for her breast cancer – which she was first diagnosed with in 1992 – in addition to conventional treatments like radiation.

The 72-year-old star said: "There are a lot of herbs I take. And over the last 10 years, I've used cannabis.

"I've also been eating vegan because my daughter (Chloe Lattanzi) was visiting me and she's a vegan. I feel very good."

Olivia also expressed hope that she will live to see a "world beyond cancer".

The 'Physical' hitmaker said: "I'd like to see a world beyond cancer.

"I think I've accomplished everything I dreamt of and more, and I'm so grateful for that. I want to be able to give back and help other people going through cancer. I don't think it can get more important than that."

The star also explained that finding different ways to treat cancer is one of the main aims of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

She said: "After having lived for years with different cancers, and having surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I thought it would be wonderful if we could find different kinds of treatments for people going through cancer."