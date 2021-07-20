Shailene Woodley is "slowly" learning about the NFL.

The 29-year-old actress admitted she's only really interested in watching her fiance Aaron Rodgers' team, Green Bay Packers, play but she's doing her best to understand the rules of the game and the right terminology to use as she has never been a sports fan.

Asked on 'Late Night' if she "felt the need" to improve her knowledge of the NFL, she told host Seth Meyers: "I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting.

"The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for.

"But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different... I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.'

"Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever.

"I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

In April, Aaron guest hosted 'Jeopardy!' and the 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actress revealed he spent his days binging episodes of the game show in order to prepare while she was busy shooting a movie.

She said: "When I would get home at 8 or 9 p.m., he would still be watching 'Jeopardy!'

"And I would open the trash can, and I would just see like a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats, and I was like, 'You literally Uber Eat'd and watched 'Jeopardy!' all day long today.' "

But Shailene found his dedication to the job "really inspiring".

She added: "He's like, 'Yeah, look at my notes.'

"And he had stacks of notebooks of notes that he took and highlighted and went back through. It was actually really inspiring."