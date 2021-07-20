Paris Jackson says her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, helped her with her ‘American Horror Stories’ audition.

The 23-year-old actress and musician – who is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe – stars in the FX series, which is a spin-off of the main ‘American Horror Story’ universe, and called on her godfather and acting icon for help for her audition.

Macaulay joined the FX universe for the forthcoming 10th season of the main series, and so Paris knew she could confide in him to give her advice.

She said: "They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that. But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the ‘AHS’ family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

Paris plays mean girl Maya in the first two episodes of ‘American Horror Stories’, and her character comes face-to-face with the franchise's iconic Murder House.

And before landing her role, she learned from Macaulay to “overdo” parts of her audition to make them more “theatrical”.

She added: “He said overdo it at certain points. Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."

Paris also said she and her godfather exchanged behind-the-scenes photos with each other from their respective ‘AHS’ sets.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "I sent him a picture of my face covered in blood and then he sent me a picture of blood in his hair. It was cute."

The ‘Home Alone’ icon has been a longtime friend to Paris, and said back in 2018 he was “protective” of the actress.

Macaulay – who is also godfather to Paris’ brothers, Prince and Blanket – said: "I am close with Paris. I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just lookout. I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me.”