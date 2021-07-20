Viola Davis is set to release a memoir in April 2022.

The 55-year-old actress will release ‘Finding Me’ on April 19 next year through HarperOne, which will tell the story of her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors.

In a statement, she said: “I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have. This is my story … straight no chaser.”

‘Finding Me’ will be released in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.

HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said in another statement: “Viola Davis is a powerful truth-teller - through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life. I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts - and the reward and freedom that comes with it.”

Meanwhile, Viola has previously said she is always honest about her own upbringing and the things she has been through while talking to her eight-year-old Genesis, whom she has with her husband Julius Tennon.

The ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ star said she talks about her own upbringing with Genesis, and reminds her she will definitely "make some big old mistakes" in her life.

She said: "I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change.

"I feel like I'm the mom who has the courage to share her story with her daughter.

"I tell her that she's going to make some big old mistakes, and that Mommy is not going to have the answers, and sometimes you're not either. I'm the mom who says, 'You're good enough wherever you are, but there's going to be times when you don't feel good enough.' I'm not the mom who's just going to tell her a bunch of lies about life, because I want her to be the best woman in the room."