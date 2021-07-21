Kylie Minogue is launching her own range of sorbet.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer has revealed she is set to take on the world of frozen sweet treats with her latest business venture, which will see her launch a range of sorbet.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the luxury sorbet will be flavoured with Kylie’s own range of rosé wine which she released last year.

The sorbet will be priced at £10 a pot and will be sold at gourmet deli Colette in Chelsea, near to her West London home.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently launched a new ‘Cru Classé’ Côtes de Provence Rosé to mark her 53rd birthday in May.

Kylie said in a statement: "I have been so touched by the amazing reaction to Kylie Minogue Wines.

"To have released seven wines in less than a year, sold over a million bottles and now exporting to four continents has been absolutely astounding and testimony to all of the amazing Kylie Minogue Wines family - the growers, the winemakers, the distributors and, most importantly - the customers.

"Thank you all for your incredible support.

"I hope you enjoy the latest addition to The Kylie Minogue Wines portfolio - a ‘Cru Classé’ Rosé available at Harvey Nichols from July - and for those in London, enjoy a glass of Rosé at the exquisite Annabel’s members club where our Côtes de Provence Rosé will be served throughout the summer. "

The Kylie Minogue 2020 ‘Cru Classé’ Côtes de Provence Rosé is described as "dry with bright acidity on the palate that expresses rich pink grapefruit and opulent apricot notes - and a complex, layered texture" and boasts aromas of white flower and citrus blossom with a long, crisp and refreshing finish.