Gwen Stefani says marrying Blake Shelton was “the greatest moment” of her life.

The 51-year-old singer tied the knot with the 45-year-old country music star in an intimate wedding ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch earlier this month, and Gwen has said she couldn’t be happier with her life now.

She gushed: "It was literally the greatest moment … one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace. Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

And Gwen – who has sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – had nothing but kind words to say about her new spouse, whom she called “consistent and genuine”.

Speaking on the ‘Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine’ podcast, she said: "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Meanwhile, sources recently said Gwen was “giddy and a bit nervous” on her wedding day.

An insider revealed: "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

While Gwen and Blake are still on cloud nine, they haven't yet had time to take a real honeymoon because of their busy careers.

Another source added: "They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding.

“They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married. Their friends and families are over the moon for them."