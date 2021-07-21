Chester Bennington's widow Talinda Bennington paid tribute to him on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The late Linkin Park singer's wife remembered her husband with a touching Instagram post on Tuesday (20.07.21) as she opened up on his sense of humour and the "hopes and dreams" he had for their children.

She wrote: "You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again.

"I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day.

"You were the best person I have ever known. I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice.

"Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold."

Talinda - who has son Tyler, 15, and twins Lily and Lila, nine, with her late husband - revealed the family watch Chester in "home videos" to keep his memory alive.

She added: "When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be.

"I know you can see them. I would give anything to have you back so they could see you. But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos.

"I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how f****** amazing you were. I love you.

R.I.P."

Her emotional post comes after she paid tribute to Chester on what would have been his 45th birthday in March.

She said at the time: "Happy Birthday. You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again!

"This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today ... Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever. (sic)"