Tom Brady's love for Gisele Bundchen has grown over the last 12 months.

The 43-year-old NFL star took to social media on Tuesday (20.07.21) as the blonde beauty celebrated her 41st birthday, with Tom revealing that their relationship has grown even stronger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom - who has John, 13, with actress Bridget Moynahan, and Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11, with Gisele - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy Birthday [heart emojis]! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! (sic)"

The loved-up duo have been married since 2009, and Tom previously admitted that Gisele has played a key role in his sporting success.

Speaking after his latest Super Bowl triumph earlier this year, Tom said: "I give her a lot of credit for that.

"She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me."

Tom also discussed his determination to ensure that his kids remain "grounded" in life, despite growing up with rich and famous parents.

The sports icon thinks it's important that they work hard to achieve their own success.

Tom - who won his latest Super Bowl after switching from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - explained: "Mom and dad's life is very unique in this world. I don't want them to take those things for granted.

"I want them to make the impact in the world that they're gonna make. But they're gonna make it in their way, too."