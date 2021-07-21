Joe Jonas has joked the Jonas Brothers are training for an MMA fight against the Hemsworths.

The trio are set to release their memoir 'Blood' later this year, and Joe claimed the book's title doesn't actually refer to their family ties, but rather a potential scrap with Liam, Chris and Luke.

Appearing alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', he quipped: "Actually, that's not the reason.

"We're gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we're gonna have a big UFC match."

"It's gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers. The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet, but it's gonna be big."

His siblings didn't seem to be on board with the tongue-in-cheek suggestion, particularly with Chris Hemsworth portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin laughed: "Did you just say it's gonna be us against Thor?"

And Jimmy suggested they could try to find some lesser-known Hemsworth brothers.

He teased: "Maybe there's a couple Hemsworths out there that we don't know of that you could maybe challenge or something."

Joe joked: "Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well."

The 'Sucker' hitmakers also opened up on life during lockdown as they wait to get back on the road, and Kevin admitted his daughters Alena, seven, and four-year-old Valentina - whom he has with wife Danielle Jonas - have started recognising their dad and uncles from the Disney Channel.

He said: "They see us as the people they saw on 'Hannah Montana' in that one episode we did with her.

"They're completely obsessed with that show now and they think we're those people. Every day."

Meanwhile, Joe previously opened up about the positives of the pandemic “thankful and grateful” to have been able to spend time at home with his wife Sophie Turner and their daughter Willa, whom they welcomed into the world in July 2020.

He said: "It’s been amazing. It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."