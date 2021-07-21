Demi Moore feels "inspired" by her daughter Scout.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (20.07.21) to lavish praise on her daughter, as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

Demi wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago. You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life. I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly! (sic)"

The Hollywood star - who has Scout, Tallulah, 27, and Rumer, 32, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - also revealed she can't wait to see what her daughter can achieve during the next chapter of her life.

Her post continued: "I can’t wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years - starting with the magic of today, your birthday! [celebration emojis] Happy 30th birthday, Scout LaRue [heart emojis] Loving you to the moon. (sic)"

Scout has also taken to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into her birthday celebrations.

Alongside a photo of herself and her parents, she wrote: "30 years ago today the V* rare 2 of 3 DemiXBruce collab dropped (sic)"

The actress also posted a shot of herself in a bikini and captioned the image: "Grateful, Hydrated, 30 and Full of Love (sic)"

Scout actually spent the coronavirus lockdown with her parents, and she previously admitted to relishing the experience.

Speaking about her lockdown, she shared: "It’s been really funny having both my parents at the this house where they, like, raised us. It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them."