Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are no more.

The 56-year-old model has confirmed her split from the 'The Trial Of The Chicago Seven' director, but will not be commenting any further on the reason for them parting ways.

Alongside a paparazzi shot of the pair, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely “good”. He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.

"But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose.

"Thank you @dailymail for this slightly goofy paparazzi shot. As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else’s privacy- so this is all I’ll ever say on the subject. (sic)"

The couple were first reported to be dating back in April and made their debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars.

Paulina was previously married to the late Cars frontman, Ric Ocasek, with whom she had Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 23.

The filmmaker has daughter Roxie, 20, with ex-spouse Julia Bingham.

Meanwhile, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star previously admitted she felt "incredibly hurt and betrayed" when she was left out of Ric's will.

The singer died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with pulmonary emphysema also listed as a contributing factor, in September 2019, and although he and Paulina were no longer together, she admitted being left out of his will hurt her.

Speaking about Ric - who she split from in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage - Paulina said: "I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredibly hurt and betrayal. It made the grieving process really, really tricky."

Although the pair had split, they were not divorced and still lived together until Ric's death.

Paulina discovered Ric's body after his death and called it "the worst moment of my life".