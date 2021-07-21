Netflix is planning to bring mobile gaming to its subscribers.

The streaming platform has opened up on its initial moves in the gaming world as they detailed plans during the company's second quarter earnings report this week.

In a letter to investors, Netflix said: "We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV.

"Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series.

"Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

"We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

The update comes days after the firm announced former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu has joined as VP of game development.