Victoria Beckham would "love" to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury.

The 47-year-old star opted out of the iconic girl group's stadium tour in 2019, but her former bandmate Mel C has revealed Victoria would jump at the chance to perform at the world-famous music festival.

Asked whether the band would be keen to appear at Glastonbury, Mel replied: "That's the dream - you know, we would love to do it."

And asked whether Victoria might join them for the show, she told ITV's 'Lorraine': "Well, between you and I, Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury.

"It's something that I know has been rumoured a lot but it's not been seriously talked about. But we do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible.

"We'd love to do it again - once the world allows."

The pop group - which also features Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - released their debut single, 'Wannabe', 25 years ago.

And Mel has admitted to being amazed by their enduring popularity.

She said: "It's something we felt when we did the stadium shows in 2019 - we were blown away by how much love there still is for the Spice Girls."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Emma admitted to suffering from working-mum guilt.

The 45-year-old singer - who has Tate, 10, and Beau, 13 - admitted she struggles to balance the demands of her career with her responsibilities as a parent.

She shared: "As soon as your children are born, I didn’t realise I would get the strongest feeling of guilt. Am I doing the right thing all the time? Am I home enough? Am I at work enough?"