Victoria Beckham has tipped triple denim to be the hottest new trend.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram to show off her eponymous label's upcoming Autumn/Winter 2021 pieces, including a model rocking a denim shirt, jeans, and a pair of boots.

Posh Spice captioned the clip: "Triple is the new double (denim only) #VBAW21."

Double denim was massively popular in the '90s, with the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Pamela Anderson, and even Brad Pitt rocking two pieces of denim.

And Beyonce has previously donned triple denim in 2015 when she rocked denim dungarees, a matching shirt, and a jacket on a dinner date with husband Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Victoria previously revealed she avoids washing denim, which can be prone to shrinking and fading.

Speaking in 2018, she said: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all."

What's more, the mother-of-four - who has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper with retired soccer ace David Beckham - never folds her jeans.

She said: "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."