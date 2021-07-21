Megan Thee Stallion feels inspired by "women who did it all".

The chart-topping rap star has managed to balance her music career with her academic studies over recent years, and Megan has admitted to taking inspiration from the women in her life.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who studied health administration at Texas Southern University - told Yahoo Life: "I grew up watching women who did it all. I saw people like my grandmother, my mother and my aunt pursue their education while still being fashionable, while still showing off their curves, and working nine-to-five jobs.

"I don't think it is hard for people to believe women can do it all, because we are in your face every day doing it."

Megan, 26, recently became the first rapper to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

The 'Hit Girl Summer' hitmaker admitted it felt "amazing" to have landed one of three coveted covers for 2021, alongside tennis champion Naomi Osaka and actress Leyna Bloom, the publication's first transgender cover star.

She said: "When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, 'Wha—? Me?' And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special. It feels amazing!"

Megan spent "months" training for her photoshoot and she hailed the day as "one of the best experiences" of her life.

She said: "I had been training for months and I was super prepared. I got into the shoot right away. [Photographer] James [Macari] said he usually doesn't get into the water until the fourth or fifth set-up, but we were both in the ocean from the start.

"The day was perfect and I had a blast."