Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 10-year-old daughter Monroe has made her modelling debut.

The youngster - who is a twin to brother Moroccan - transformed into a mini-me version of her famous mother for an ad for OshKosh B’Gosh's back-to-school campaign, 'Today Is Someday'.

Monroe, who rocks denim dungarees, can be seen posing with a hairbrush microphone and writing lyrics in a scene set in 1980.

She says in the clip: “Someday, it’s gonna be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts."

Asked why they did the campaign, the 51-year-old singer told People: “As a little girl, I was determined to realise my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualise and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts.

“We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

Meanwhile, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker recently admitted she had "identity issues" throughout her childhood.

The Grammy-winner is pleased she had the chance to release her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', last year because it meant she got to tell the stories of who she is as she wants to be remembered for more than just her career and thinks it was important to document her struggles.

She said: "When people years from now tell my story — hopefully that happens — they're gonna have to use that book as a template.

"This is my actual story. I look at a lot of people that I admired who didn't get a chance to do that. They may have told their stories through their music and people interpret their stories.

"I know some people, Ahmir, like to have everybody else's input and their perspective. But what I wanted was to tell my actual story, which doesn't begin with, 'Mariah Carey put out Vision of Love in 1990.'

"No, it doesn't begin with that. It begins [with me] colouring in the 'wrong' crayon with a brown crayon for my father, so they all freak out at me.

"It begins with, 'I don't understand my hair because I'm [half-black].

"It begins with all these identity issues, these issues of race, these struggles. Then it goes to the issues of control."

And the 'Hero' hitmaker also recalled her early days in the music industry, with record company executives unsure how to market an "ambiguous" woman of colour.

She continued: "There's a thing where there's a constant theme [with] being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

"Then [I was] a woman of colour with all this ambiguity and [had] people deciding how they're going to market me [at the time]."