Vodafone has started to use artificial intelligence to quickly detect and fix network issues.

The mobile operator has turned to machine learning technology as a way to sort out problems before they impact customers across Europe.

The Anomaly Detection System - which is based on tech by Nokia Bell Labs - uses intelligent algorithms to detect unusual behaviour which could have a negative impact on network quality.

The service is hosted by the company's cloud platform, which gives engineers detailed information to help them fix issues - but it will also now proactively address problems by itself.

Thus far, it's been rolled out across 60,000 4G sites in Italy, and it's set to launch across Europe by early next year.

It's expected the firm will be able to automatically detect 80% of its network and capacity problems.

Johan Wibergh, Vodafone CTO, said: “We are building an automated and programmable network that can respond quickly to our customers’ needs.

“As we extend 5G across Europe, it is important to match the speed and responsiveness of this new technology with a great service.

"With machine learning, we can ensure a consistently high-quality performance that is as smart as the technology behind it.”

And Raghav Sahgal, Nokia’s President of Cloud and Network Services, added: "By analysing network data our machine-learning algorithms can detect anomalies impacting network operations and performance, helping Vodafone engineers to pre-empt and rapidly resolve issues.”