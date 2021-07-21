Netflix has confirmed that its first foray into video games will focus on free mobile titles.

The streamer explained that it is still in the early stages of expanding into the world of gaming but views the move as similar to its past ventures into original films and unscripted TV.

In a letter to investors, the company explained: "We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members' Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series.

"Initially, we'll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We're excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

A spokesperson for the streaming giant said that the company was "excited to do more interactive entertainment" when the move into gaming was first mooted earlier this year.

The company said: "Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment."