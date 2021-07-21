Camille Razat found filming 'Emily in Paris' amid the coronavirus pandemic a "strange" experience.

The 27-year-old actress stars in season two of the Netflix show - which centres on a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to the French capital - and she admits that shooting the series has been a challenge for the cast and crew.

She said: "We are a co-production - French and American - so we have to obey both of the governments regarding COVID.

"It's really strict, but it's good. I mean, obviously, we're so lucky to be able to shoot. So even if there are so many restrictions, we're so lucky still."

Camille stars in the series alongside Lily Collins, and she's promised fans that the new season will be even better than the first.

She told People: "It will be a rollercoaster. It's much more complicated. There are much more emotional scenes.

"My character is even more important. I think season two, it will be better than season one, actually."

Camille plays a Parisian who is the girlfriend to Emily's crush in the show, and the actress thinks that fans love her character because she "has no complex".

Camille explained: "My character is very much a Parisian style, when you think of a Parisian as an American.

"So I think that's why people love this character so much, because she's simple, she seems to be humble, she's carrying her friends, she is protective, she's funny, she has no complex."

Meanwhile, Lily previously revealed that she jumped at the chance to play the titular character in the Netflix show.

She shared: "I do tend towards slightly darker, more emotional, harder-to-speak-about topics in terms of my roles. I was craving some sort of lightness, some sort of romantic comedy of sorts."