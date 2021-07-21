Jameela Jamil has blasted billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson for wasting their money on space travel.

The 'She-Hulk' star has taken to Twitter to mock both businessmen's recent expeditions to space, insisting the two men would be better off using their vast wealth to help fix some of Earth's problems such as homelessness and global healthcare, or even to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship.

She tweeted: "Guys! Guys? So which billionaire got to be the first in space?!

"Oh wait wait wait. Don’t tell me. I don’t f****** care. It doesn’t f****** matter. F*** these guys. Goodnight.

"Maybe their next “whose d*** is bigger” competition can be:

"Which billionaire saved healthcare? Which billionaire housed the most homeless people?

"Which billionaire freed Britney would even work for me."

Jameela, 35, anticipated that her social media posts criticising Bezos, 57, and 71-year-old Branson, who have been widely commended for their efforts to create commercial flights to space, would provoke a wave of online hate coming her way.

'The Good Place' actress wrote: "Realized that my tweet about Billionaire bros is going to fill my timeline up with incels and billionaire simps. And I can’t be bothered. I hope their next race is to pay their taxes, is all I’ll say. Just like all their diehard fans who idolize them, who have nothing, do."

Bezos - who is the world's wealthiest man - and his crew landed safely back on Earth following a successful launch by his private spaceflight company Blue Origin from West Texas on Tuesday (20.07.21).

The Amazon founder flew himself and his younger brother Mark, as well as 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aerospace pioneer Wally Funk - who became the youngest and oldest people to travel to space respectively - in the New Shepard rocket.

The capsule separated from its rocket around two minutes into the flight before continuing upwards towards the Karman Line, the most recognised boundary of space, 100km in the air.

The group spent around 11 minutes travelling up to space and were able to get out of their seats and float around the cabin for around four minutes during their flight before parachuting back down.

After the capsule touched down, Bezos said: "Astronaut Bezos: Best day ever!"

Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane made a successful voyage into space from a launch site in America on July 11, with the trip acting as a test for the space tourism experience he is hoping to launch next year.

Speaking at a press conference after the flight, he said: "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing can prepare you for the view of Earth from space. The whole thing was just magical."

The entrepreneur was accompanied by pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, and three Virgin Galactic employees, Beth Moses, Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla.

Branson and the three staff members were presented with commercial astronaut wings after the flight - which took them 282,000ft into the air - by former space station commander and Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield.

The trip lasted 59 minutes from start to finish and the passengers experienced several minutes of weightlessness during the flight.