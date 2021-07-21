Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "madly in love" as they plan for a future together.

The Hollywood stars have rekindled their romance in recent months and an insider insists that the pair are "the loves of each other's lives".

A source close to the duo says that Ben, 48, is "very happy" with Jennifer, 51, and that "she's wonderful for him".

An insider closer to J.Lo added: "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

An insider close to Jennifer explained that the 'Hustlers' star's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know" the 'Justice League' actor as she houses hunts in Los Angeles – although they will continue to spend time in Miami with father Marc Anthony.

The source told PEOPLE magazine: "Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in LA."

Jennifer and Ben were engaged between 2002 and 2004 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention" before splitting just months later but the 'In The Morning' hitmaker feels that they have been "given a second chance" with their new relationship.

The insider said: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben.

"She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

It was recently reported that Jennifer was "really excited" about rekindling the relationship when Ben reached out to her.

A source said: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben.

"Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."