Carrie Underwood once accidentally killed a "little bird" when she was on tour, her friend Constantine Maroulis has revealed.

The two singers have been pals since they both competed on the 2005 series of 'American Idol', which Carrie won.

Now, 'Rock of Ages' theatre star Constantine has shared his story about a traumatic incident which saw animal lover Carrie, 38, squish a bird as she was walking outside a hotel.

The 45-year-old actor admits she was "hysterical" after the accident, due to her vegetarian principles.

Speaking on the 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, Constantine recalled: "I always had a great time in Minneapolis, in the twin cities in general. Saint Paul is cool. In fact, there was a funny thing that happened there, well ... it gives me the creeps. She'd be so mad

if I say this because she’s such an animal lover and it broke her heart.

"We were playing Saint Paul on the 'American Idol' tour and we're staying in this fancy hotel, I forget the name of it, but you know five star, like insane. We're walking out the front, Carrie Underwood and I, and it's one of those red carpets with the fancy door man, and like, you know, the brass luggage racks. It's a gorgeous summer day, and we're walking out to get our bags to go to a soundcheck or something and a little bird came, like a kind of Pike? I was chit chatting with Carrie as we're walking out and a little bird came and landed and she stepped on it right at the time it landed. It was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God.'

"It was just the most freakish thing that could ever happen to someone, as the bird landed she just kind of stepped on it. She was hysterical, she's a vegetarian. And I was like, 'Oh My God, I can't believe that just happened...'"

Constantine recalls that the hotel's doorman had to step in to shield Carrie and the other guests from the gruesome scene of the crushed bird outside the entrance.

He added: "I just remember the doorman being like, 'Ugh,' and he just put the luggage rack right over bird, because the bird was pretty f***** up after that.

"She would kill me for telling that story!"