Derek Hough will take to the stage for his Las Vegas show later this year.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge will perform 'Derek Hough: No Limit' at The Venetian Resort's Summit Showroom between September and November – more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic put the intended run on hold.

The show will be "dance-centric" but shall also "incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of The Summit Showroom, and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence."

A statement added: "Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between."

'No Limit' had been meant to run between June and November 2020 before the pandemic scuppered the plans and Derek described the show as a "new adventure".

He said: "It's a new adventure. I love performing live. There's nothing like it. I just love that relationship with the audience.

"We'll do salsa and Latin to ballroom to contemporary, to rock and roll. I want the whole room to be my stage, to where I'm really in the audience and I'm on their tables. I'm going to bring it, that's for damn sure."

Derek, 36, adds that the show carries added significance as his mother lived in Las Vegas for 20 years.

He said: "What's really cool is just the way Vegas has just transformed so much.

"And for entertainment, they just did an incredible job of bringing amazing shows and talent and really changing the environment of what Vegas is to do a show. It's been awesome."