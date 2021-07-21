Renee Zellweger is reportedly moving her things into Ant Anstead’s home.

The 52-year-old actress has been romancing the ‘Wheeler Dealers’ host for just over a month, and is said to be so smitten with him already that she’s begun moving her things into his home so she can spend more time with her beau.

A source said: “Renee is already moving things into Ant’s house. He adores her and makes her feel safe.”

Renee and Ant began dating last month when they met after filming an episode of ‘Celebrity IOU Joyride’, Ant’s upcoming Discovery Plus series.

And although the romance is still new, the ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star has already met Ant’s youngest son, 22-month-old Hudson, whom he has with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

The insider added: “Renee has met his youngest and [he] loves her too. Renee is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

Alongside Hudson, Ant also has daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Meanwhile, Ant’s close pal and 'Wheeler Dealers' co-star Mike Brewer recently said the new couple are smitten with each other.

He said: "I think Renee has found her Prince Charming and Ant has found a real woman in Renee. He’s got a woman who cares about him, and he cares about her. They are both wonderful people and they deserve this happiness.

"They just clicked, and the timing was right. They wanted to keep it private at first.

"When you’re in a new relationship, you don’t know if it will work or not so you’re not sure if you should tell your friends or share it with your family.

"But Renee is comfortable now with them being seen together, shopping at Home Depot or just doing the ordinary things other couples do."